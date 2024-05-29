Skittles Introduces 2024 Pride Packs

With May coming to an end, Pride Month is just around the corner and once again, Skittles is celebrating. For the fifth year in a row, Skittles is bringing kicking off their Pride celebration with all-new Pride packs of the iconic candies as part of their team up with GLAAD to not just celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but support LGBTQ+ interest groups across the U.S.

The 2024 Skittles Pride pack is designed to celebrate the message of community, according to the brand, with its design this year created in partnership with female and minority owned production company, NERD Productions with LGBTQ+ artists. As has been the case for previous years. Skittles will donate $1 for every Pride pack sold (up to $100,000) to GLAAD in support of their ongoing efforts. Skittle and GLAAD are also coming together with a Pride Month Donor Matching Campaign where GLAAD donors can receive a limited edition 2024 Skittles Pride pack design hip pack. The first 500 donors making a matched gift of $75 or more will receive the hip pack filled with Skittles as well as patches to personalize it. Skittles will match donations up to $25,000.

(Photo: Skittles)

"We know the LGBTQ+ community is one that is comprised of strong, dynamic individuals with a wide array of interests and passions," Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America, said. "Our Skittles Pride pack and community celebrations are intended to inspire moments of everyday happiness by celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in a way that lets all unique colors shine."

In addition to the Skittles Pride packs, the brand has also partnered with community-building platform Meetup to create the Skittles LGBTQ+ Directory. The directory is described as consisting of a wide range of LGBTQ+ groups, events, resources, and more to help people build and find community. The directory will help users find like-minded "gamers, pickleball players, yogis, bookworms, birders, and much more find their local community groups and evens all year-round."

Going beyond Pride month, the brand is also sponsoring five LGBTQ+ communities across the U.S. as part of the "See The Rainbow" program. The groups include The Queer Big Apple Corps in New York City, Reeling Film Festival in Chicago, Urban Bird Collective in Minneapolis, Bay Area Derby in San Francisco, and Las Vegas Gaymers in Las Vegas.

The Skittles Pride packs are available for a limited time.