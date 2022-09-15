Sony, Columbia Pictures Opening Water Park in October

Starting in October, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls will be playing hosts to guests looking to visit their water park themed around Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures movies. This water park, in Thailand, is now confirmed to be opening its doors for the first time beginning on October 11th, 2022. It will be the world's first fully-branded Columbia Pictures movie theme park, named "Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse." The theme park is located 20 minutes South of Pattaya in the Bangsaray area home to 5-star beach resorts, seafood restaurants and tourist attractions.

The attractions in this park are themed around several popular films. This includes Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, Surfs Up and Hotel Transylvania. New attractions will continue to to open in the future, according to the park's press release. There ius also a "Mega Wave Pool" which will host movie screenings, live music event and shows, and features LED screens surrounded by Dolby DTS sound systems.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with Liakat Dhanji and Amazon Falls on launching Sony Pictures' first theme and water park and are inspired by his vision of creating an immersive entertainment destination for Thailand. Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures' larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its globally known film and TV brands. We are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions, and theme park attractions," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"Sony Pictures' breadth of global content, technology and talent leadership will be invaluable in creating a fully immersive experience that will bring curiosity and wonder to a global audience. The launch of Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse represents a first step in what we envision to be a broader collaboration that will pioneer the future of an integrated entertainment destination as part of the EEC's smart city. Alongside our unique rides and attractions, we look forward to forging new partnerships with top accommodation, technology, retail and F&B partners as we curate an unmatched lifestyle experience that will resonate with all our visitors," said Liakat Dhanji, CEO and Chairman of Amazon Falls Co. Ltd., owners and operators of Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse.

"We are proud to welcome and commit to give our full support to Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls Company Ltd. in Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse which is poised to set new standards for immersive entertainment in the EEC, Thailand. The project is going to play a key role in reshaping the growth dynamism in the EEC. The theme park will be a key component in our EEC Smart City development plan, and EEC will provide our full support, including 5G services and other infrastructure, digital technology, transit links, and partnership with clean energy and investment promotion package to ensure the success of the project and help create a long-term sustainable development in the EEC," said Dr. Kanit Sangsubhan, Secretary-General, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).