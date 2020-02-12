Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Pregnant with First Child

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. The actress (23) has been married to singer Joe Jonas since May of 2019. Just Jared dropped the news that Turner and Jonas are expecting, with a source telling the site that “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” In retrospect, it is noted that Turner has been laying low from photographers in recent weeks, and wearing wardrobe that could hide the growing baby bump.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas both had something of a whirlwind year in 2019. In addition to having two wedding (impromptu Las Vegas nuptials in May; a formal wedding in France in June), the couple took big steps in their respective professional lives. Turner ended her reign as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones‘ final season, as well as her role as Jean Grey / Phoenix in Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie. Both projects received some divisive and lukewarm reception, but Turner was noted to be a standout in both.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and His brothers brought the Jonas Brothers band out of retirement for a hit new album, Happiness Begins”. That album the biggest debut of 2019 (400K+), and the biggest pure sales week since 2017. As far as comebacks go, The Jonas Brothers (and subsequently their wives) couldn’t have hoped for more.

After a year like that, it’s not all that surprising that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas would be ready to settle down and begin a family – though there’s probably some question of how much of a plan this was. Sources to the couple were whispering to the press soon after the wedding, claiming that Sophie and Joe would wait a while before starting a family. As Hollywood Life reported last year:

“All of Sophie’s immediate work is complete but she is looking to hit the ground running now that Game of Thrones is over,” an source close to the couple shared. “She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers and he is interested in starting a family after the tour. They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].”

Well, the timing may not have been that exact, but close enough. Congratulations to the couple and their family!

