Obi-Wan’s Ewan McGregor Stars in Expedia’s First Super Bowl Ad in a Decade

Ewan McGregor has remained a treasure in the pop culture landscape over the years, something that has only grown with projects such as Birds of Prey, Halston, and the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. As was revealed on Wednesday, the actor is now dipping into an entirely new domain — the world of Super Bowl advertisements. McGregor is set to star in a 2022 Super Bowl ad for Expedia, which is the first for the company in over a decade. The advertisement will lean into McGregor’s role as an actor, born explorer, motorcycle road trio aficionado, and UNICEF UK ambassador, as he will deliver Expedia’s central message — in life, experiences are greater than things.

The advertisement will be running during the first quarter of the game, and will coincide with Expedia holding a special promotion. The company will be offering twenty prizes during the game in the form of Expedia Rewards points, which will coincide with the content of other company’s Super Bowl commercials, allowing viewers to literally “travel the ads.” These will equate to 19 prizes valued at $5,000 each, and a grand prize valued at $25,000. The only catch is that you need to be an Expedia Rewards member in order to win — but it is free and easy to join. In order to win during the game, viewers need to follow @Expedia on Twitter and quote tweet one of Expedia’s tweets during the game and include the hashtag #TravelTheAds. The context will run from 3:30pm PST to 11:59pm PST on the day of the Super Bowl, February 13th.

This advertisement comes as McGregor is expected to reprise his titular role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, his highly-anticipated return to the Star Wars universe. In the series, hounded by Jedi Hunters, Obi-Wan goes on a “rollicking adventure” across the galaxy far, far away before having what Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy called the “rematch of the century” with Darth Vader. The series will also feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, and will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who reprise their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

“He has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe,” McGregor said when revealing first details during Disney Investor Day 2020.

