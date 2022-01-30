The Rock Teases Big Surprise For Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is happening next month, and many celebrities have teased their upcoming commercials for the big event. Earlier today, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock took to Instagram to tease a surprise for football’s biggest night. The actor didn’t say whether or not he was going to be in an ad, but he did film something that should be debuting on February 13th.

“Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY. My playing in the @NFL & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers… Bring on the Super Bowl 🏆🏈💪🏾,” Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

Johnson has always been very open about his former football career. The Rock played for the University of Miami and was a part of the team when they won a national championship in 1991. He aspired to be a professional player and entered the NFL draft in 1995, but didn’t make the cut. He briefly played in the Canadian Football League before moving on to wrestling. Johnson’s football days may not have lasted long, but they certainly made a lasting impression on some. In fact, he recently shared that his rookie card sold for $45,000.

As for Johnson’s acting career, the star will soon be making his DC debut in Black Adam. In addition to Johnson in the titular role, Black Adam is set to feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast.

“You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly,” Johnson previously told Total Film (via GamesRadar). “We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them.”

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29th.