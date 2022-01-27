Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Says the Trailer Will “Blow People’s Minds”

One of the stars of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series claims fans will be blown away when its first trailer finally drops. Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master after his portrayals in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The upcoming series will join the Star Wars slate of original programming on Disney+, which includes The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Star Wars: Visions.

Rory Ross portrays a Tusken Raider in The Book of Boba Fett, which is now streaming on Disney+. Ross will also show up on Obi-Wan Kenobi as a Stormtrooper. Ross was practically beaming with excitement when he spoke with /Film about his second appearance in a Star Wars series:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be really, really cool. Having the connective tissue between the prequels and ‘A New Hope,’ and just understanding where Obi has been and what’s happening, story-wise, I think fans are going to enjoy that. It’s just going to be a really great time. I think a lot of fans are like, ‘Where’s the trailer? What’s happening?’ I think the big part of it is [Lucasfilm] is just trying to make sure that it’s as polished as possible, so that when it comes out, it’s not going to have that Game of Thrones moment, where there’s a coffee cup in the corner that they missed or something like that. It’s going to have a lot of love that’s poured into it, and it’s just going to hopefully blow people’s minds and just really enjoy seeing what’s been going on.”

Fans have gotten to enjoy some of Obi-Wan’s untold adventures in Marvel’s Star Wars series by writer Jason Aaron. The live-action series will fill in the gaps between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy that started with Star Wars: A New Hope. Ewan McGregor will be joined by Hayden Christensen, who is returning as the evil Sith lord Darth Vader. Disney+ confirmed Darth Vader’s presence in Obi-Wan Kenobi back in December 2020. The rematch fans have been waiting for will finally take place.

Obi-Wan Kenobi landed in the Top 10 of IMDb’s Most Anticipated New Series of 2022. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed how McGregor and Christensen’s reunion turned into an emotional moment, and how they were excited to step back into their iconic roles once again.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy told Empire magazine. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Are you hyped for the first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!