Starbucks Expands Their Cold Foam Lineup for the Holidays

The new Holiday Cold Foam flavors are available for a limited time.

Starbucks is making the holidays just a little bit merrier, at least in terms of its drinks. On Tuesday, the coffee brand announced the launch of four new Holiday Cold Foam flavors, each inspired by the flavors of fan favorite Starbucks holiday beverages. The new cold foams combine the festive flavors with the brand's signature vanilla sweet cream to top off any drink. Customers will be able to add a holiday cold foam to any cold beverage for an additional charge for a limited time throughout the holiday season.

The new Holiday Cold Foam flavors are as follows:

▪ Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam: Peppermint-flavored syrup and chocolate malt powder blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

▪ Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam: Sugar cookie-flavored syrup blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

▪ Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam: Festive flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

▪ Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam: Rich caramel brulée sauce blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

What Is On Starbucks' Holiday 2023 Menu?

Returning this year are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte. They're joined by the new Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai. You can check out descriptions for each below.

▪ The new Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai combines warm gingerbread notes, a blend of chai spices, and creamy oat milk. Available iced and hot.

▪ Peppermint Mocha features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, which is then topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Caramel Brulée Latte features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and a supreme topping of even more caramel brulée bits. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Chestnut Praline Latte starts with signature Espresso Roast and velvety steamed milk, along with flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte features sugar cookie flavored syrup, combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and almond milk, topped with red and green sprinkles. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

In terms of food, there are some returning favorites this year with the Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. And of course, holiday cups are back as well, featuring red and green as well as magenta with each cup accented with sparkles.