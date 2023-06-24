Stephen Amell Apologizes to Young Fan He "Almost Flattened" at Airport

Arrow star Stephen Amell is doing right by a kid he "almost flattened" during a recent experience at the airport. On Friday, the actor took to Twitter to issue an apology to a kid he encountered at Seattle's SeaTac airport. In the tweet, Amell wrote that he had been running through the airport trying to make a connecting flight when he collided with the kid — who happened to be watching the pilot episode of Arrow — and not only did he apologize for the incident, but he also offered his services as a hero in the future.

"This tweet goes out to the kid — who was watching the pilot of Arrow — that I almost flattened whilst sprinting through the Seattle airport trying to catch my connecting flight. I'm really sorry and I hope your shoulder is ok. If at any point you need me to show up and threaten people or talk to you up to a young lady, I'm there. Full suit," he wrote.

Stephen Amell Suited Up One Last Time as Green Arrow for The Flash's Finale

In May, The Flash, the last of The CW's Arrowverse shows, ended its run after nine seasons and as part of the series' final season, Amell returned not just to the Arrowverse, but to the Green Arrow suit one more time in the episode "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To". At the time, Amell told ComicBook.com that coming back as Oliver — and Green Arrow — to team up with Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) one more time was a perfect way to send things off.

"To me, it was an absolutely perfect sendoff," he said. "I got to do all the things that I wanted to do. Coming back as the character I got to have scenes with the people I wanted to have scenes with. And I also go up there and see a lot of people that I knew from Flash that work in the production, that all were very much just… Frankly, incredibly generous in terms of being thankful that I came back and that we got to put a bow on it in a nice way. I think we landed the plane nicely."

Amell is Supportive of Whoever Will Come Next as the DCU's Green Arrow

With James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios, a new chapter of the DC Universe is unfolding which will see new films and new stories and new iterations of favorite characters — which could, eventually, include Green Arrow. For Amell, while he acknowledges that fans may not like the idea of someone new in the role, he sees his own place as a "custodian" of the beloved character and that whoever follows him will do a great job.

"I am a custodian for Oliver Queen, and [Grant Gustin] is a custodian for Barry Allen in the same way that… look, I don't think anyone's asking Tom Welling how he feels about who's going to play the new Superman," Amell said during a Whatnot live signing event. "Now, I get the proximity and stuff like that, but there will be another Oliver Queen. There will and it'll be new and cool and exciting and however much the internet hates it is probably a direct indication as to how good it's going to be."

He continued, "You've got to remember that these people aren't picked at random. Very, very smart people think long and hard about how they're going to go about this, and I'm sure that whoever they pick, if in fact they do, maybe they don't care about the character, I don't know, will do an amazing job."