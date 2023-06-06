Stephen Amell Reveals How and Why He Returned as Oliver Queen for The Flash

The CW's The Flash recently wrapped up its ninth and final season of the Grant Gustin-led series, and it was filled with surprises, including some shocking guest stars. The Flash Season 9 took a long time to wrap up the plot it was trying to tell, but it had some fun along the way, and fans certainly enjoyed the final season. One of The Flash Season 9's surprises was actually the return of Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) for one pretty stacked episode. Amell hadn't appeared as the character since the series finale of Arrow and the Crisis on Infinite Earth crossover event, but he has been talking about a return in the press for quite some time. Before he was officially announced to return, Amell revealed what it would take for him to suit up as Oliver Queen or Arrow one more time, and he definitely got what he wanted. During a recent live stream on Whatnot, Amell revealed how and why he returned as Green Arrow in the final season of The Flash.

"No. I mean, I got closure finishing the show when I finished our show. Greg Berlanti called me up and he said, 'Listen, you're one of the reasons why this show exists. Would you like to be a part of the conclusion of it? And I said the thing that I think a lot of actors say they say, but I actually said this. I said... well, first of all, he said, 'Don't worry about the money.' I said, 'What do you mean?' He goes, 'I've sorted out the money. Forget about the money. Just do you want to come back?' And I said, 'What's the story?' What's the story?' I'm like, "l'Is it the series finale?' And he goes, 'No.' I go, 'Well, that's a start.' Because I don't want to be in the series finale. It's Grant's moment," Amell revealed. "And he was like, 'No. Actually, you know what, talk to the showrunner.' So I talked to Eric, Eric Wallace, and he was just like, 'No, no, no. It's a random episode. It's Barry's birthday party and we bring in Oliver, and you're going to do the fight-fight and the Arrow stuff. But then the entire fifth act is this coda of you getting a nice scene with Grant, a nice scene with David, a nice moment with Candace.' And I'm like, 'done deal, man. Let's do it.'"

Stephen Amell Breaks Silence on his DCU Confusion

During the same exact live stream, Stephen Amell (Arrow) broke his silence on his confusion and what he calls "mixed messages" that are being put out by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I don't know, man. I don't know. Those guys... the DCEU, they need to decide if they think that they're better than television or if they want to participate," Amell revealed. "Because I get mixed messages, which to me just signals that, I don't know. You guys do your own thing. We did our thing. We don't... I mean… Listen, as of right now, first of all, I wish everyone nothing but the best. I want nothing more than amazing movies, but right now, they need us a lot more than we need them."

Could Stephen Amell Return as Green Arrow?

Short answer: most likely not. With the Arrowverse finally wrapping up and Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios' lineup of superheroes, one would think that they would want to cast their own choice into the role and it more than likely seems like that's the case. Previously, the Arrow star revealed what it would take for him to return in the role before he announced his return in The Flash's final season.

"Oh, it would all depend," Amell recently revealed on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. "The storyline. The money. Less so the money. This is a one-off, right? You're going back for an episode or two episodes. You're not going back to recreate the show. So you know the money everyone is going to haggle, but you're not gonna get an extra $4 million out of them. It would more come down to… I like going online and I like seeing reactions videos, right? When fans see something in a television show that they like. So I would think to myself, as a fan of whatever show, how pumped would I be if so-and-so character just appeared. From that angle I'd probably be like, yeah, let's do it. But again it depends on the show."

What do you think about Stephen Amell's comments? Did you enjoy his most recent appearance on The Flash? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!