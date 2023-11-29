Subway Adding Footlong Cookie as Permanent Item

After a positive market test earlier this year, Subway is making its new footlong cookie a permanent addition to its menu in the coming months. Wednesday, Subway officials revealed the cookie will make a comeback in select markets next week before a national release after the first of the year.

On December 4th, free footlong cookes will be available in Chicago (604 S Wabash Ave., Suite), Dallas (222 Commerce Street, Suite 150), Miami (2795 Collins Ave.), and New York City (545 8 Ave.) After the free cookie promotion in support of National Cookie Day, it will then go dormannt until the calendar reads 2024 after which it'll be added as a permanent menu item.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation, said of the addition in a press release. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

TODAY confirmed earlier this month that the restaurant was working with Cinnabon on a footlong churro. At the time, a viral TikTok video showed the chain testing the churros and cookies in addition to a footlong pretzel. It has yet to be seen if the churros or pretzels will be added as permanent items.

"As part of Subway's transformation journey, the brand is always testing new ingredients and menu items to deliver better food and a better guest experience," a Subway spokesperson told the news show. "These and other items have been in development for over a year and are being tested at select locations across the U.S."

