Succession Star Alan Ruck Crashes Car Into LA Business

Alan Ruck, the Emmy-nominated actor known for scene-stealing roles in Succession and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, was reportedly involved in an accident at a Los Angeles pizza shop on Tuesday, October 31st. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Ruck was involved in a four-way car crash which sent his car, a Rivian truck, into the side of a nearby pizza joint. Ruck's car ultimately crashed into Raffalo's Pizza at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 32-year-old man was hospitalized due to the crash, and Raffalo's Pizza suffered structural damage due to the ordeal. There has been no indication that any of the drivers involved in the accident were under the influence. Ruck was spotted at the scene talking to authorities after the initial crash. The cause of the accident is reportedly still under investigation.

What Are Alan Ruck's Movies and TV Shows?

Ruck is best known for portraying Cameron Frye in the beloved 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off. He also portrayed Connor Roy, the oldest son of the Roy family, in HBO's recently-wrapped his series Succession.

Ruck's other work includes The Burial, Spin City, Twister, The Exorcist, Bad Boys, and Speed.

What Happened to Connor After the Succession Finale?

Succession's series finale made its debut earlier this year, and left its ensemble cast of characters — including Connor — on some very decisive footing. According to Ruck, the long-term future for Connor will look very different over time.

"I think Connor was happy for a while," Ruck explained to Deadline. "I think he and Willa were kind of happy for a while and then I think the pink clouds dissipated pretty quickly, and it's really obvious at the end of the show that she's not happy about the idea that he might not go to Slovenia. She was counting on him being away. So I don't know how long they'll last. But, you know, they had that one little moment that none of the rest of them really got. I mean, the whole family is a disaster when it comes to relationships."

"He is loyal. He loves his family, and he knows that hey are really incapable of loving him," Ruck explained. "They're like, 'Connor, yeah, we love him.' But they thing he's an idiot, and they're very dismissive and they're so wrapped up in their own egos. They are not really capable of loving anybody. Loving people wasn't useful to Logan, so he didn't do it. And I think that's true of Kendall and Roman and Siobhan, too. They're just cold. They're missing those love chips. Maybe Roman has a little bit, maybe there's some little ember of love still alive in Rome."