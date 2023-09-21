Succession's Final Season Almost Expanded to 16 Episodes

HBO recently released all episodes of the final season of Succession, and it wrapped up the story being told from day one. During the final season of Succession, a lot happens. Logan Roy dies, and Waystar RoyCo gets purchased by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). We also find out who becomes the company's new CEO, and as it turns out, it is Tom Wambsgans. It was previously revealed that they could have made the final season longer if they wanted to. Still, now, series creator Jesse Armstrong is revealing that the final season of Succession could have been 12-16 episodes.

"My sense was that we should do one last full-fat season rather than stretch it out," Armstrong revealed to Vulture. "But I was wary of saying good-bye too fast to all the relationships and opportunities, of leaving creative money on the table, regretting all the subplots that would go unwritten, the jokes left untold."

Succession Creator on Why Series Ended?

Succession boss Jesse Armstrong previously revealed that comments some of the series' stars had that revealed that Season 4 would conclude the series. All that being said, Succession Season 4 wrapped up its run on HBO a few months ago.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong contiued. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

