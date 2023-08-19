Succession Composer Calls Season 4 Moment "Unlike Anything" They'd Done Before

HBO recently released the final season of their critically acclaimed series, Succession, and fans were extremely pleased with how it played out. During the last season of Succession, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) dies, and we finally find out who succeeds him as the CEO of Waystar Royco. Some significant things happen in the final season of Succession. Still, it seems that one moment was "unlike anything they've done before", according to the series composer Nicholas Brittell.

Succession Composer Talks Major Season 4 Moment

In a new interview with TheWrap, Brittell revealed a moment in the final season that was unlike anything they've done before on the series. Brittell shows that the episode in question was the third episode where Logan Roy dies, and the kids find out.

"I knew Logan was going to die in Episode 3," Brittell said. "I knew that Shiv and Tom were going to have this increasingly painful and complicated relationship. But I didn't know how the season ended. For every season, I never knew how it would end. And that helps me, because I can be an audience member who is surprised and then thinks, 'Oh, if I'm feeling this certain way, what can I contribute to that feeling?'"

Brittell went on to reveal that composing Logan's death episode was unlike anything they've done before on Succession, "That was unlike anything I've done. There was no sound from 'Succession' historically that would work in that moment. The way it was shot, it felt like I needed to be inside the POV of the kids. I wanted this sense of, 'This is terrible, but it might be so much worse than we can even imagine.' But what is the sound of that? For me, it was this very raw, almost sandpapery string sound with all these dissonances."

Why Did Succession Come to an End?

Previously, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed comments some of the series' stars had that hinted that Season 4 could conclude the series. That said, Succession Season 4 wrapped up its run on HBO a few months ago.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong contiued. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

All episodes of Succession are now streaming on Max. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com fore more updates on Succession as we learn it.

What do you think about Nicholas Brittel's comments? Did you enjoy the final season of Succession? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!