Super Bowl 2020: The Rock Teases Big Announcement

It’s a big day in the sports world as in just a few short hours, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers will face off in an epic showdown at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV. While football‘s biggest event will draw in passionate fans from all over the world both in person and on television – as well as those tuning in just for the ads and half time entertainment – viewers will also be treated to something special from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, too. Johnson took to Twitter well ahead of the big game on Sunday to tease the event.

“Countdown is on,” Johnson wrote in a retweet sharing a post from FOX Sports. “In a few hours… Here come the champions…”

Johnson also tagged the accounts for both the Chiefs and 49ers. You can check it out below.

While some fans aren’t entirely sure what Johnson is teasing, there’s a good chance he’s just getting fans hyped for the Super Bowl pregame show. At 6 p.m. ET, Johnson will be making the official player introductions for both teams according to the NFL just ahead of the game’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Johnson making the player introductions makes a lot of sense when you consider not just the location of this year’s Super Bowl, but Johnson’s own history with the sport of football. Johnson played football for the University of Miami and in 1991 was on the Miami Hurricanes’ national championship team. After leaving the sport, Johnson joined the WWE in the late 1990s, a move that would ultimately set him on the path to being one of the highest paid and most popular actors in Hollywood with an impressive list of credits, including Jumanji: The Next Level, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and many, many more, not to mention his work as a producer.

Given the superstar’s popularity Johnson’s role of making player announcements for today’s Super Bowl will be exciting for everyone who tunes in but it may have special excitement for Niners star tight end George Kittle. During the Niners’ playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, Kittle rocked a pair of cleats inspired by Johnson. The customized cleats by footwear artist Mache featured a portrait of Johnson as well as some of the superstar’s famous sayings overlaid on the shows. They were pretty sweet cleats, making it a fair assumption that “The People’s Tight End” is a fan of The Rock.

Super Bowl LIV, featuring a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Johnson’s pregame player introductions are set for 6 p.m. ET. You can find out more about how to watch this year’s Super Bowl here.