Taco Bell's Letting Fans Decide What to Bring Back (Again)

For the second time in the past year, Taco Bell is letting the public decide which obsolete item to bring back to locations around the country. Last September, the taco joint pit the Enchirito against the Double Decker Taco, letting people vote on which item to bring back for a limited-time run. The Enchirito eventually won that battle, returning to restaurants in November. Now, another vote is underway, allowing taco fiends to choose one of two new items to bring back.

On the stump this time around is the Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, a taco shell flavored to taste like Cool Ranch Doritos. Voting is now open on the Taco Bell app, and will be open through April 12th. The winner will then be revealed on April 13th ahead of its release later this year.

"We've heard our fans' passionate pleas and seen their grassroots campaigns – and even tattoos – for us to reintroduce former menu items, and now, it's up to these fan-made movements to decide which item comes out a winner," Taco Bell chief digital officer Dane Mathews said of the promotion. "Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we're excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus!"

The Beefy Crunch Burrito uses Flamin' Hot Fritos in a traditional beef burrito to give it a bit of a crunch. First introduced in 2010, it was removed from menus the next year, becoming a limited time promotional item sparingly through 2018.

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos were on the menu much longer, serving as a permanent menu item from its introduction in 2013 through its discontinuation in 2019.

"Both Flamin' Hot Fritos and Cool Ranch Doritos are a mainstay in the snacking category with a cult-following of their own," added Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "When it comes to creating unique culinary offerings with these products, we're all in, and we couldn't be more excited to combine forces with Taco Bell once again to bring one of these beloved menu items back for a limited time. Like Taco Bell, we're hungry to meet our consumers where they are and can't wait to see which menu item earns the fan-favorite title."

Only those who are Taco Bell Rewards membewrs are eligible to vote, and voting is only available through the Taco Bell app.