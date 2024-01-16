Taco Bell Teams Up With Uber Eats For Cinnamon Twists Cereal

Forget "New Year, new you". Taco Bell is going for New Year, new breakfast. On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced that they've teamed up with Uber Eats for the biggest cereal launch of the year — Cinnamon Twists Cereal. For the first time ever, the fan-favorite Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists will be available as a breakfast cereal.

The all-new, limited-edition cereal contains the same flavors of crispy, puffy twists sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar that fans love from the Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists, just in breakfast form. However, these twists come with their own twist. The cereal will be available for delivery exclusively on Uber Eats in select markets — specifically NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, LA, Miami, and Dallas, for free with any Taco Bell breakfast order of $2+ from open until 11am from January 16-22 while supplies last.

Additionally, Uber One members nationwide can order a box of cereal with no purchase necessary and $0 delivery feel from January 16-18 while supplies last. The first 500 Taco Bell Rewards Members will also be able to get a box of Cinnamon Twist Cereal for free as part of the brand's Tuesday Drops in the Taco Bell app on January 23 — first come, first served, one box per user.

Of course, if you're unable to get your hands on the limited mini cereal boxes, there is a hack that lets you enjoy your own twist on the cereal. Users across the nation can redeem a $5 off and free Cinnamon Twists valid on any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of $15+ from January 16-22. Just crunch up the Cinnamon Twists in your bowl, add preferred milk, and enjoy!

In Other Taco Bell News

In Other Taco Bell news, the brand previously announced that they were adding its 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt to more locations. They will be available beginning January 11th. The 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt will be available a la carte $2.29, though it may defer depending on the location. The flatbread melt includes grilled chicken bites, chipotle sauce, and cheese. The three-cheese blend then includes cheddar, mozzarella, and monterey pepper jack. That's all then stuffed in a new flatbread and grilled to resemble a quesadilla.