Taco Bell Announces New Iced Coffee Offerings

Taco Bell is inching its way into the coffee game. Tuesday, the fast-food juggernaut announced it will soon roll out a pair of iced coffee products at two of its locations in Southern California. The chain has unveiled Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers, two different takes on the caffeinated drinked. The former is a more classic take on coffee, available in the three flavors.

Churro Chillers, on the other hand, appears to use Coffee Chillers as a base before adding one of four flavoring options. Churro Chillers are then topped with bits of crispy churros.

"We're always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery said of the launch. "We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that's just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item."

Coffee Chillers are availabled in Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro, and Spiced Vanilla flavors and will be available to test at the Taco Bell location at 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy in Mission Viego, California. Churro Chillers are available in Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, Wild Strawberry, and Sweet Vanilla and can be purchased at the Taco Bell at 2222 Barranca Pkwy in Irvine, California. Both items will be available for a limited time beginning December 15th.

More details on both drinks can be found below:

Coffee Chillers: Blended iced coffee swirled with yummy flavors, topped with a layer of delectably smooth and sweet cold foam available in Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro and Spiced Vanilla Available for $4.19 (plus tax) in a 16oz cup at 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 while supplies last