One of Taco Bell's Most Popular Items Is Back

Few things are forever dead at Taco Bell. The chain often brings back items that were once longtime permanent staples that had found themselves removed for a variety of reasons. With the past year alone, the chain has brought back both its Mexican Pizza and Enchirito. Now, Taco Bell is bringing back another heavily mourned item—the Double Decker Taco.

The chain confirmed Tuesday the two-layer taco would be returning on a limited-time basis, giving fans their first fix of the item in over a year. Featuring a regular, hard shell taco wrapped with more meat and a soft tortilla on the outside, the Double Decker Taco will be available at participating locations through the holidays.

"The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery offered in a press release. "The sentiment was particularly strong following last year's spirited face-off with the Enchirito. We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn't deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer."

The item is available a la carte for $2.99 while a Double Decker Supreme version with tomatoes and sour cream can be purchased for $3.69

The Double Decker Taco was one of two items Taco Bell fiends voted on last year, pitting itself against the Enchirito. At the time, the Enchritio won the fan vote, though the support of the Double Decker Taco apparently caught the attention of Taco Bell executives.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer, said at the time. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."