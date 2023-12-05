Taco Bell Launches New "SOS Kit" Including Bed Sheets

It may be the holiday season but this time of year is another sort of season for some — finals season. For college students, the most wonderful time of year is also the busiest and most stressful, which of course means cravings. Now, Taco Bell is looking to help ease some of the stress of finals seasons for college students across the country when those cravings hit and there's no Taco Bell within walking distance. On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced the launch of the new Taco Bell SOS Kit, designed to not only give fans what they need to make some of their favorite menu items but do it from the comfort of bed without having to worry about drips, spills and stains.

The new kit, which will be delivered to dorms courtesy of Amazon, include a variety of Taco Bell at Home products, including new Mild and Hot Flavored Crunch Taco Shells, fan-favorite Mild, Hot, Fire, and Diablo sauces, and Original and Fajita seasoning packets. fans just have to add their own protein and/or veggies. As for the bedding, the kit also includes a never-before-seen exclusive spill and stain-resistant TwinXL-sized bedsheet.

"The Kraft Heinz Company and Taco Bell created the Taco Bell at Home line to bring the beloved and signature sauces, shells, seasonings and more from the most popular Taco Bell menu items straight to your home," said Megan Lang, Director of Brand Communications for Taco Bell at Home. "Our goal is to give fans the opportunity to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings anywhere, anytime, even if there is not a restaurant location nearby – including the students who suffer from the misfortune of a Taco Bell-less campus as they prepare for final exams."

"We have such an amazing fan base – their love and devotion to the brand is unmatched," says Katie Taylor, Senior Director of U.S. Brand Marketing at Taco Bell. "We are thrilled that the SOS Kits and Taco Bell at Home will help bring some much-needed Taco Bell goodness to the students asking for new locations near their campuses."

To get the kit, all you have to do is head to TacoBellSOS.com. The kits cost $7.99. If you're unable to get a kit, the Taco Bell at Home products are available at major retailers nationwide.

What do you think? Will you be checking out the Taco Bell SOS Kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!