Taco Bell Testing New Grilled Cheese Burrito

Taco Bell has been making some interesting menu expansions in recent months with the fast casual chain creating and testing a variety of new offerings that might someday end up as items available on menus nationwide. While some of them seem pretty much par for the course for the restaurant — such as the giant box of nachos tested earlier this year — this latest one is particularly interesting. According to Chewboom, Taco Bell is now testing the new Grilled Cheese Burrito.

According to the description, the Grilled Cheese Burrito has a layer of melted cheese on the outside of the grilled tortilla. Inside, the burrito contains a melted three cheese blend, seasoned beef, seasoned rice, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce, and sour cream. It’s definitely a unique twist on the concept of a grilled cheese sandwich as well as sounds a bit like a revamped version of Taco Bell’s Beefy Nacho Griller.

If this Grilled Cheese Burrito sounds appetizing to you, there are a few things that you need to know. The item is currently being tested at locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and is being offered for $2.99 by itself, in a $5 box with two crunchy tacos and a medium drink, or in a $7 box with a Beef Chalupa Supreme, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink. It’s also important to note that the item is currently in the test phase and it’s not clear yet if this will eventually hit Taco Bell locations nationwide.

News of this Grilled Cheese Burrito comes just a few days after Taco Bell introduced their new Crispy Tortilla Chicken. Taco Bell’s take on the chicken strip is currently being tested in Houston, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and is expected to roll out nationwide in 2020. And there have been other items as well. Earlier this year, the chain shook up their menu a bit, removing nine different items including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and Beefy Mini Quesadilla to make room for some new offerings, including the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. Taco Bell also tested a giant box of nachos this year at locations in Birmingham, Alabama as well as put together a new meatless menu offering the meatless burrito the chain has offered for half a century joined by the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Quesarito, Bean Burrito, and 7-Layer Burrito.

What do you think about Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Burrito? Let us know in the comments below.