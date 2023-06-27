The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Announced by DC

As DC Studios' The Flash continues its theatrical release, Warner Bros. has unveiled its latest project starring the Scarlet Speedster. Monday, the studio announced The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus, a scripted audio drama starring Max Greenfield (New Girl) in the title role. Set to be a six-part podcast with episodes ranging from 12-minutes to just over 20, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment describes the podcast as a "companion piece" to the film currently in theaters, though it's unclear if that means it's in the same canon of the film or not.

The first two parts of the podcast will be released on Monday, July 10th exclusively on Apple Podcasts, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly on each subsequent Monday. The studios says the first four episodes will be exclusive to Apple Podcasts "for a limited time" before branching out to other podcast providers.

A full synopsis for the project can be found below.

Barry Allen is at the height of his powers and fame, firmly ensconced as Central City's favorite Super Hero – but when being The Flash forces him to let Iris down one time too many, she decides to call it quits. Undeterred, Barry figures he can use the Speed Force to go back in time and set things right. But something goes wrong, Barry tumbles into a new dimension, finding himself in a small bedroom with Captain Cold, his powers gone. Cold tells Barry that he's an unwitting participant in a televised tournament, THE MIDNIGHT CIRCUS, which pits humans, superheroes and rogues against one another in life-or-death games of chance. Survive the competition and Barry earns his freedom, recreate the conditions of his original transformation, and return to his own timeline. But to do so, he'll have to rely solely on his wits. And if that wasn't hard enough, he soon finds himself facing his toughest opponent yet: Iris West.

All six episodes will also be included with The Flash on Digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray whenever it's released on physical home media. Exact dates for digital and physical releases has yet to be confirmed, though some reports suggest a physical release the first or second week of September.