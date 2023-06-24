The Flash Suffers Big Drop-off in Second Box Office Weekend

The Flash had a pretty steep drop in its second weekend at the box office. The newest projections for the DC Comics feature have the movie at a 70% drop this weekend. Now, numbers for the Ezra Miller movie sit around $14-16 million. It's wild to see both Elemental and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse leapfrog a movie that so many had put their hopes into. But, things look a bit more dour when digging into these numbers. Black Adam, a movie that only DC defenders and Dwayne Johnson fans would say had a strong opening grossed about $83 million during its first week. The Flash came in under The Rock's movie at $72 million here in the United States.

If that wasn't enough of a comparison, there's more. Marvel fans and superhero critics alike were stunned to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania drop 69% in its second weekend. But, The Flash will come in with a bigger drop off in week 2. James Gunn and DC Studios have their work cut out for them in righting the ship as the DCU gets underway with Blue Beetle. DC Fans might have forgotten, but Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is coming this year as well. That movie has a will-they-won't-they relationship with the remnants of the DCEU as well. So, The Flash might not be able to outrun this slow start.

This is a developing story…