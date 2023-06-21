The Flash Projected to Win Second Weekend at Box Office

Despite an uneven start out of the blocks, The Flash is still projected to win it's second week at the box office. The DC Studios picture debuted to $55 million over the first weekend out on the track. Current projections have the Ezra Miller movie at somewhere in the $16-$24 million range. That would still be enough to claim the top spot over Elemental from Pixar and the newcomers. Helping The Flash in this respect would be it's two biggest competitors in No Hard Feelings and Asteroid City. Both of those are decidedly lower-budget affairs that might not be able to draw the family audiences that The Flash should still enjoy.

Challenges With The Flash's Story

(Photo: DC/Warner Bros.)

It's no secret that The Flash has been a lightning rod for a number of reasons. One of the big discussion points on social media has been the story that The Flash is based on. Flashpoint is kind of a complicated tale for a casual comic book movie viewer. It feels like that may have played a role in the turnout for week 1.

"The studio wanted to tell the story and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story," Muschietti explained to reporters. "It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea."

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening," Muschietti continued. "In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

Andy Muschietti Will Handle Batman For James Gunn Next

(Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, DC)

With all of this still in the air, Peter Safran and James Gunn felt bold enough to hand The Flash's director the keys to the Batmobile. Yes, Andy Muschietti will be directing The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios. In a joint release, the heads of the company sounded ecstatic to be hanging onto the talent.

"We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran wrote in a statement. "It's a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."

What's Waiting For You In The Flash

The Flash raced into theaters on June 16th, reshaping the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller ) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle ), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton ), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

