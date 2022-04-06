Warner Bros. Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting on Flash Star Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is best known for playing The Flash in the DCEU and will soon be seen reprising his role as Credence Barebone in the Wizarding World’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Unfortunately, Miller has had some legal troubles recently, and it’s been reported by Rolling Stone that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting about the actor’s future with the company. Miller reportedly threatened to burn a couple in Hawaii last week, according to court documents surrounding their arrest. Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, filed a temporary restraining order against Miller after alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them.

According to Rolling Stone, the meeting was to discuss pausing all future projects involving Miller, as well as any public appearances involving the actor. An insider revealed that Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during the production of The Flash, and that they were “losing it” on set but were not violent.

“Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’” the unnamed source shared.

The restraining order against Miller claims that the Kojoukarovs are continuing to suffer emotionally due to their behavior, and are worried that the actor’s “access to weapons is much easier,” and that they could potentially send “associates” to further harass them at a later date. This comes after Miller had already been arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment on Sunday, March 27th, following an altercation at a karaoke bar. Miller was reportedly arrested and booked on those charges, before being released on a $500 bail.

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street,” a statement from the police reads. “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

There’s no word on if this will alter the release of The Flash, which is currently scheduled to come out in theaters on November 4th.