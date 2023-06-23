The Flash's Ezra Miller Deletes Instagram Account After Posting Strange Messages, Claiming to be in Another Universe





The Flash's Ezra Miller deleted their Instagram account after posting some strange messages. One of the posts claimed that they were in another universe. The Direct reported this story as the actor posted multiple memes to their account before washing the entire thing away. Some of the text read: "You cannot touch me I am in another universe." Another post said, "Message from another dimension." Other ones included words about how they were, "shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone's envy. I am protected from all negative [sic] people attempt to throw at me."

This all comes after Miller had legal papers drawn up against them by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court. TMZ provided details about a possible relationship with an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes. Their family filed an order of protection against The Flash star. In the family's claims, there are allegations of grooming against the actor since Tokata was 12. The parents alleged that Miller gave their child drugs at some point as well. A judge previously signed their request for a protective order and restricted the actor's contact with Tokata and the family within 100 yard. One problem currently plaguing officials is that they cannot locate Miller or Tokata at this time.

"[Miller] move[s] around so much [that] we're stuck in this legal limbo situation, and we can't serve them in any place they're in long enough," Chase Iron Eyes previously explained. "They've been flighty. They've been avoiding service, and now there's public pressure mounting on them to make a decision, which makes us very concerned about Ezra's volatile nature."

On Instagram, Tokata issued a statement refuting their parents' claims. In the written post, they argue that Miller has only provided "loving support" over a difficult period.

"I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short-lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship," Tokata wrote. "My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions of those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents' home."

