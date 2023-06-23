Parents of Ezra Miller's Companion Allege Grooming and Seek Court-Ordered Protection

✖

The Flash star Ezra Miller may be facing more legal problems. According to court documents filed on Tuesday in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court (obtained by TMZ), the parents of an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes have filed for an order of protection against the actor on behalf their child, alleging that groomed Tokata from the age of 12. In the filing, Tokata's parents allege that Miller exhibited a "pattern of corrupting a minor" and that the actor gave Tokata drugs, including marijuana and LSD. A judge has signed the request for the protective order with Miller ordered that they cannot have contact or harass Tokata or their parents or come within 100 yards of their resident, though they have been unable to serve Miller with the order. A hearing is set for July 12th, according to People.

According to the filing, Tokata's parents indicate that Miller met their child at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when Tokata was 12, going on to fly them to various places including Vermont, New York, and Hawaii and later offered to pay for Tokata to attend college at Bard College early. Tokata dropped out of school in December and Tokata's parents allege that they traveled to Miller's Vermont home in January to get their child only to find that they did not have any items they would need to leave of their own accord — such as identification or bank cards. The filing also states that they observed bruises on Tokata and alleges that they were caused by Miller.

For their part, Tokata issued a statement on Instagram refuting their parents and claiming that Miller has only provided "loving support" during a difficult time.

"I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short-lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship. My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions of those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents' home."

This is the latest legal issue for Miller in recent months. Earlier this year, Miller was involved in an incident in Hawaii that led to disorderly conduct and harassment charges, as well as a temporary restraining order being filed against t hem by a couple on the Island. Miller was later arrested again on charges of second-degree assault. The restraining order was later dropped at the request of the Hawaiian couple who originally filed it.