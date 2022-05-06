Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Rocks 80s Look For Assistant’s Birthday

✖

Chris Hemsworth has been at the center of some major fashion moments over the years, both onscreen in roles like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor and Hulk Hogan, and in the real world. Over the weekend, the latter became a topic of conversation on Hemsworth's Instagram, as the actor showcased a series of photos of him in some 80s-themed flair. In the post, which you can check out below, Hemsworth can be seen wearing Adidas track pants, a tank top, and some 80s-themed sunglasses, all as part of a birthday party celebrating his assistant, Aaron Grist.

Hemsworth's wardrobe as Thor has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, after set photos from the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder showed him sporting a Thunderstrike-themed and potentially pop culture-inspired new outfit. While we'll have to wait until 2022 to properly see Hemsworth's return as the God of Thunder, it sounds like he will definitely make an impact when he does so.

"Everyone is like 'Wow look at the size and him,' and I'm like yeah that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double,' so I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder,'" Hemsworth's body double, Bobby Holland Hanton, explained in a recent interview.

"I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regime and training," Hanton says. "He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge, but I'm up for it. Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore, I don't enjoy eating at all, every two hours it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full-on."

Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature the return of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), as well as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will be transforming into her comic-accurate counterpart of The Mighty Thor. Christian Bale will also be making his debut as Gorr the God Butcher. Set photos have also confirmed that multiple cast members from Guardians of the Galaxy -- including Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) -- will be making an appearance in the film, although the exact extent of it is currently unknown.

