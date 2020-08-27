TikTok CEO Resigns as Trump Ban Looms

✖

TikTok’s chief executive is resigning after pressure from the Trump administration. It’s been the better part of a month since the first indications that the White House wanted the American wing of the Chinese company under control of United States. There was a lot of posturing by both the app’s officials and the government about the fate of the short video platform. But, now it seems that Mayer is calling it quits in a letter to the staff reported to The New York Times. In the letter, the executive points to the numerous political moments of recent weeks which have turned up the heat surrounding an app used mostly to showcase teenagers’ dances. With the executive order to stop the function of the app in the U.S. drawing closer, Mayer felt like this was the best time to step down.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mr. Mayer told employees. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

A spokesman for TikTok told The Times that they were thankful for the executives contributions. “We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well.”

Now, Vanessa Pappas will serve as the global head of the company. She helped pen the initial response to all the fan fervor surrounding the app when the ban got floated on Air Force One.

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas said weeks ago. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”

She added, “I’m thrilled about our U.S. Creator Fund, where we just announced our $1 billion fund to support our creators. When it comes to safety and security, we’re building the safest app because we know it’s the right thing to do. So, we appreciate the support. We’re here for the long run. Continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”

