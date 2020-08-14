TikTok US Employees Plan to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

✖

U.S. TikTok employees are planning to sue the Trump administration over the executive order targeting the platform. The last two weeks have featured so many topics surrounding the irresistibly popular social media app. President Trump signed an executive order designed to force the parent company to sell to an American entity. In the process, a bunch of users lamented the fact that they may lose access to TikTok forever. Well, now the employees are countering with legal action. They just want the right to their paychecks as of September 20th when the ban goes into effect. Patrick Ryan is organizing the GoFundMe to pay for the legal funds and they’ve already raised $11,000.

Their GoFundMe lays out why they’re doing all of this. “Employees of TikTok have Constitutional rights and interests in this situation that are separate from our employer’s. Please help us assert those rights by raising $30,000 to file an injunction so that a court can order the government to change the order so that TikTok can still pay employees. Although it will cost much more to fully litigate the issue, we believe we can obtain an injunction with this initial budget.”

“We are only asking only for the right to continue to receive paychecks, not for anything else: no damages or any other payout. Any money raised but not spent will be donated to charity. All money will go straight to our law firm and I commit to provide final accounting of expenditures.”

TikTok itself addressed the ban on their personal blog and criticized the transparency of the process:

“We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process. For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the US government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed. What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

”We made clear our intentions to work with the appropriate officials to devise a solution to benefit our users, creators, partners, employees, and the broader community in the United States. There has been, and continues to be, no due process or adherence to the law.”

