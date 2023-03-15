Toll House Brings Back Fan Favorite Easter Cookie Dough

With St. Patrick's Day coming up on Friday, another major spring holiday is right around the corner — Easter. And with the Easter holiday comes a wide variety of candies and treats to help celebrate the spring and this year, Nestle Toll House is getting into the festive spirit by bringing back a fan-favorite cookie dough flavor. The brand recently announced that their Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is returning to store shelves in time for the holiday. According to the brand, the flavor is returning due to popular demand for a limited time this spring.

The Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is described as being "the perfect Easter treat" and a "Spring spin" on the brand's original Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, this one topped with pastel candy eggs. The seasonal dough joins the brand's existing classics, including Chocolate Chip, Pecan Turtle Delight, Sugar, and more. It comes in 16-ounce packages with a suggested retail prices of $3.49, though price may vary by retailer.

Toll House isn't the only brand rolling out their Easter seasonal treats and snacks right now, either. Pillsbury also recently announced their spring seasonal lineup. This year, cookie fans can choose from three seasonal doughs: Egg Cutouts, Chick Shape, and Bunny Shape cookies. Each of these three options are the classic Pillsbury sugar cookie dough, just in fun, limited-edition shapes. All three are also safe to eat raw, for those who are big fans of snacking on the dough before baking.

Outside of cookies, other spring and Easter-themed treats are also making their way to store shelves, including the return of Peeps flavored Pepsi. That flavor, which was first released as a contest giveaway in 2021, is on shelves again now.

"We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with PEEPS®, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021," Pepsi brand director Katelyn Meola said in a press release. "The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and PEEPS® lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in PEPSI® x PEEPS® this time around."

