Oreo Debuts New Gluten Free Mint Cookie

Oreo is expanding their lineup and for gluten free fans, it's delicious news. The beloved cookie brand recently announced that, starting in January, new Gluten Free Mint Oreos are headed to store shelves as a permanent addition to the brand's lineup. The arrival of the Gluten Free Mint Oreos comes just a little over a year after the debut of regular gluten free Oreos in October 2021.

Nabisco describes the new addition to the gluten free lineup as follows: "A tasty new spin on the classic treat, and just as dunkable, OREO Gluten Free Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cookies are made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten free flour. OREO Gluten Free Mint cookies will be a permanent addition to the OREO portfolio and available wherever OREO cookies are sold beginning January 2023."

This is the latest update from Oreo which earlier this year brought back Pumpkin Spice Oreos for the fall season as well as debuted a new Snickerdoodle cookie flavor for the holiday season as well. There was also a Neapolitan Sandwich Cookie limited edition flavor this year, a Ritz/Oreo collab treat, and the Mocha Caramel Latte limited-edition cookie as well.

Outside of cookie varieties, 2022 also saw the return of the beloved Oreo Cakesters, the brand's beloved "puffy" variety/

"Oreo loyalists have been asking and waiting patiently for Oreo Cakesters to return and we're thrilled to celebrate this epic comeback!" Justin Parnel, vice president of marketing for Oreo said in a statement (via People). "We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan-favorite."

Are you excited for the arrival of Gluten Free Mint Oreo cookies in January? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!