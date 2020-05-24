Pop Culture Fans Are Owning the My Plans Vs. 2020 Meme
It's no secret that 2020 isn't exactly going well. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the loss of life, jobs, social events, and much more. Unsurprisingly, many people have taken to social media to express their great disdain for 2020 and even blame all of the tragic events on silly things like Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally. This month, a huge meme has been taking over Twitter: "My Plans vs. 2020." The meme, which is slaying on social media, features an image of something pleasant and then a second image of the thing that stopped or destroyed it. Naturally, many people have chosen to use moments from pop culture for their posts, and the results are beyond perfect.
Last week, we shared some of our favorite versions of the meme, but so many more have hit the Internet since and we can't get enough! The current post options on Twitter are endless, but here are some of our latest favorite "My Plans vs. 2020" posts...
Should Have Seen It Coming
My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/gbXJ2QLZr9— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) May 21, 2020
"MY CABBAGES!"
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/OAxrkWMDi7— Triple Threat (@Queerxoxox) May 18, 2020
RIP Mews
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/wNVvlJG1jo— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 20, 2020
Best Picture 2020 Indeed
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/qLK8wmOqWC— stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 18, 2020
This Year Has the Force of Two Lohans
My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/1nr9HXq5cB— Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) May 19, 2020
Sauron Won This Round
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/imb53iIuOq— Erika (@ThanosErika) May 19, 2020
That Took a Turn
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/vk9R0o8Wjx— ปันตัก___ (@IchitanSoitan) May 19, 2020
We're All Yzma
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/rVXGOMaAUD— Darth Azius (@darthazius) May 18, 2020
All Work, No Play
Shining edition
My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/if32w9P9i4— Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued) May 23, 2020
Cersei Lannister Vibes
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/zo0zrUWU33— Andy ✨ (@AndyAMD_) May 18, 2020
Double Blow
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/WzuRzXfBeg— lara★ (@memesofaos) May 24, 2020
"Mmm, Whatcha Say"
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/NndLjvh1FD— suz (@TheSuzannahLee) May 23, 2020
A Classic
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/eR2Goba1H4— hailey ✨ (@hotgirlhails) May 20, 2020
This Is The Bad Place
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/KD2kOurLva— 𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓪 ♥’𝓼 𝔂𝓪𝓼 |📖: 𝒑𝒋𝒐² (@bunny_bumps) May 19, 2020
