Pop Culture Fans Are Owning the My Plans Vs. 2020 Meme

It's no secret that 2020 isn't exactly going well. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the loss of life, jobs, social events, and much more. Unsurprisingly, many people have taken to social media to express their great disdain for 2020 and even blame all of the tragic events on silly things like Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally. This month, a huge meme has been taking over Twitter: "My Plans vs. 2020." The meme, which is slaying on social media, features an image of something pleasant and then a second image of the thing that stopped or destroyed it. Naturally, many people have chosen to use moments from pop culture for their posts, and the results are beyond perfect.

Last week, we shared some of our favorite versions of the meme, but so many more have hit the Internet since and we can't get enough! The current post options on Twitter are endless, but here are some of our latest favorite "My Plans vs. 2020" posts...