Star Wars: The Mandalorian Meme Reveals What's to Blame for 2020

There's no denying that 2020 hasn't been the greatest year. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the loss of life, jobs, social events, and much more. Naturally, there have been plenty of jokes circulating the Internet explaining why 2020 went downhill so fast. One of the most hilariously ridiculous theories was recently shared on Twitter by @TheSWU. According to the Star Wars news site, there was one moment that happened in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian finale back in December that jinxed the months to come. We could place our blame in a lot of different places, but maybe this is all Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally's fault! You may recall the two comedic actors cameoed as stormtroopers who kidnapped Baby Yoda and dared to punch him. Fans were pretty outraged over this terrible behavior, so it's no surprise they're now being blamed for kickstarting this terrible year.

“Karma? 😬 #TheMandalorian,” @TheSWU asked on Twitter. The meme shows a picture of Pally punching The Child and says, “Maybe 2020 is our punishment for what happened at the end of 2019.” You can check out the post below:

Thankfully, despite taking a blow in the final episode, Baby Yoda managed to survive the first season. In fact, he demonstrated some pretty badass power. Recently, The Mandalorian's showrunner Jon Favreau spoke about the inspiration behind Baby Yoda:

"I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

