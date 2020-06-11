Fans Rush to John Krasinski’s Defense After Someone on Twitter Tried to Cancel Him

John Krasinski is best known for play Jim Halpert on The Office, but the actor's career has grown quite a bit since the sitcom ended back in 2013. Krasinski currently plays the titular role on Amazon's Jack Ryan and he made a successful move over to directing with A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During quarantine, Krasinski also brought a lot of joy to people via Some Good News, which he recently sold. In addition to his successes, many people want to see the actor join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards AKA Mister Fantastic. Despite being loved by many, there are some people out there who aren't fans of Krasinski, which is always inevitable when you reach a level of fame. In fact, #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty is currently trending on Twitter. However, don't get nervous! The tag is mostly people coming to the actor's defense.

It's hard to pinpoint how the hashtag began, but according to many of the posts, it started with a woman who just doesn't like Krasinski. However, the actor didn't do anything "cancel-worthy" and the whole thing has turned into one big Krasinski love fest. Here are some of the many posts defending Krasinski and condemning the hashtag...