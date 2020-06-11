Fans Rush to John Krasinski’s Defense After Someone on Twitter Tried to Cancel Him
John Krasinski is best known for play Jim Halpert on The Office, but the actor's career has grown quite a bit since the sitcom ended back in 2013. Krasinski currently plays the titular role on Amazon's Jack Ryan and he made a successful move over to directing with A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During quarantine, Krasinski also brought a lot of joy to people via Some Good News, which he recently sold. In addition to his successes, many people want to see the actor join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards AKA Mister Fantastic. Despite being loved by many, there are some people out there who aren't fans of Krasinski, which is always inevitable when you reach a level of fame. In fact, #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty is currently trending on Twitter. However, don't get nervous! The tag is mostly people coming to the actor's defense.
It's hard to pinpoint how the hashtag began, but according to many of the posts, it started with a woman who just doesn't like Krasinski. However, the actor didn't do anything "cancel-worthy" and the whole thing has turned into one big Krasinski love fest. Here are some of the many posts defending Krasinski and condemning the hashtag...
Breath Easy
Saw #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty trending an thought he did something wrong but na just a Karen off her meds pic.twitter.com/9Y0VY8gpSh— ᴴᵁˢᵀᴸᴱ ᵂᴱˢᵀᴮᴿᴼᴼᴷ (@RedEyedHustla) June 11, 2020
2020, Don't You Dare
for anyone needing to know why #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty is trending , it's because someone wanted clout and made a post about john krasinski simply because they didn't like him. y'all can continue to love and cherish him , he didn't do anything . 2020's not taking him from us .— BLM Your Favorite Bottom Gguk Enthusiast⁷ ACAB (@sippingmytaee) June 11, 2020
The Real Culprit
The person behind #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/g5VbHhlI6Q— My Nem Is Jiff (@jiffysmlls) June 11, 2020
Or Maybe...
I’ve read a few threads about how some Karen started the #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty and I think we all know which Karen it was pic.twitter.com/CQSOEvO1hI— Thea (@Theapatra) June 11, 2020
"The Sweetest Human"
Who the FUCK is trying to cancel John?? He’s like the sweetest human being who cares about everyone? He literally hosted a online prom for the class of 2020. He’s done A LOT not only for 2020 seniors but wants to make people happy. Don’t. Cancel. Him. #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/rGy19CLw8W— Iz🪐 (@awkwardDUN_) June 11, 2020
GOAT
yall cant cancel the most goated character from the office pic.twitter.com/rYqyI0k2sL— Jason (@dietcookies_) June 11, 2020
Kevin Vibes
What I think about this hash tag and the person behind it #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/cUNyrRSo8C— 🖤Carole F'in Baskin🖤 (@I_Am_TamRoe) June 11, 2020
"An Angel"
Slapping anyone that dares to cancel dear John/Jim/Jimothy! An angel sent from heaven😇🤩 #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/t9fGXpGQiB— Agni Zanide (@AgniZanide) June 11, 2020
Memories
In honor of the #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty I’m gonna post my favorite Jim prank from The Office (John Kransinski will never be over). pic.twitter.com/CQThrIj7ZG— Leftist Jerkstore (@leftjerkstore) June 11, 2020
Sounds Exhausting
Wow. I just learned there are people that don't like John Krasinski... man, their lives must suck... #JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/SM0R9VIOPF— Rachael ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@hellorachaeld) June 11, 2020
Hard Agree
The only time I want to see John Krasinski's name trending is for his announcement as Mr Fantastic.#JohnKrasinskiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/I7NyoyXQRY— That Red Haired Dude (@MikeyClewer) June 11, 2020
