A Quiet Place Part II Gets New Release Date

While the coronavirus pandemic is still going strong and with no end in sight, Paramount has at least temporarily found a new release date for A Quiet Place Part II, with Variety claiming the film is now set to land in theaters on September 4th. The film was originally slated to hit theaters on March 20th, with the film even earning some advanced screenings for critics, only for the industry to realize how devastating the pandemic would be for moviegoers, resulting in the studio pulling it from its schedule entirely less than two weeks before it was set to hit theaters.

It’s difficult to overstate the impact the pandemic has had on Hollywood, as films like A Quiet Place Part II, which had completed production and was ready to be released, have had their release dates either rescheduled or delayed indefinitely, while films and TV shows that were in production have had to halt their efforts entirely as they wait for the spread of the virus to subside. While some projects have been delayed by a few months, Fast 9‘s release was pushed back by a full year.

In the new film, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The release strategy of this sequel was likely an attempt to recreate the success of the original, as that film landed in theaters the first weekend in April. This new Labor Day weekend release could result in a drastically different reception, but with the IT films recently finding success with that early September timing, it’s possible that A Quiet Place Part II could find even more success than it would have had it released on its original date.

Despite original director John Krasinski initially being apprehensive about returning to the series, the potential to explore other corners of the world of survivors ultimately excited him about the sequel potential.

“The idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it,” Krasinski shared with Deadline while developing the project. “The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

