New Universal Resort in Texas Official Name Revealed

Universal resorts announced earlier this year that it would be developing an all-new attraction in Frisco, Texas that would be aimed at families with younger members, and today saw the park's name officially confirmed as Universal Kids Resort. No other details about the park have been released, such as when fans can expect the opening of Universal Kids Resort, but with it being almost a full year since the initial announcement of the attraction, any update about the destination is exciting for fans. You can head to Universal Kids Resort's official website to stay up to date on the attraction.

The Universal Orlando Resort revealed the name on Twitter with the below video, which also came with the reveal of the official Universal Kids Resort logo.

The original press release announcing the park detailed, "Universal Parks & Resorts announces a one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world, specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children. The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal's iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.

"The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise, and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations.

"Part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, the proposed park also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion. The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal's existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand.

"Universal Parks & Resorts selected the city of Frisco, in North Texas, as the area for this new concept given the city's growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area. The proposed location for the new concept is ideally situated east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans," Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts, shared in a statement. "We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country."

"Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family," Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney added. "This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities, and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors."

