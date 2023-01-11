New Universal Studios Theme Park Announced in Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts is about to add another attraction to its already impressive roster, as a new park is set to be opened in Frisco, Texas. There's currently no announced timeline for when the park will start being developed or when it could potentially open, but Universal has confirmed that this new attraction will offer a different experience from its other parks, as it will be geared at younger audiences and offer family-friendly experiences. Even though its target demographic will skew a bit younger than other parks, it aims to deliver all of the fun and excitement, as well as exceptional production value, as experienced at its five other parks. Stay tuned for details on the new park in Texas.

Per press release, "Universal Parks & Resorts announces a one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world, specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children. The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal's iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.

"The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise, and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations.

"Part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, the proposed park also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion. The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal's existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand.

"Universal Parks & Resorts selected the city of Frisco, in North Texas, as the area for this new concept given the city's growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area. The proposed location for the new concept is ideally situated east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans," Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts, shared in a statement. "We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country."

"Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family," Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney added. "This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors."

