Vin Diesel Sued By Former Assistant for Alleged Sexual Battery

Vin Diesel, the actor best known for starring in the Fast Saga, has been accused of sexual battery by a former assistant. Asta Jonasson claims Diesel pinned her against a wall and masturbated in front of her in a hotel suite in 2010. Jonasson is suing the actor in a suit that was filed on Thursday (via Vanity Fair). The alleged assault took place in Atlanta, Georgia while Diesel was filming Fast Five. You can read an excerpt from the suit below. Warning: Graphic Content!

"Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms. Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her. Ms. Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp, while repeatedly saying no," the suit reads. "Vin Diesel is physically larger and much stronger than Ms. Jonasson, and abused his position of authority as her employer, and was able to easily overpower Ms. Jonasson. Vin Diesel ignored Ms. Jonasson's clear statements of non-consent to his sexual assaults. Vin Diesel then escalated his assault, groped her body, dropped to his knees and pushed Ms. Jonasson's dress up, groped her legs, and attempted to pull down Ms. Jonasson's underwear. Terrified for her personal safety, Ms. Jonasson screamed and ran towards the nearby bathroom."

The claim continues, "Vin Diesel followed Ms. Jonasson, pinned her against the wall with his body, and grabbed Ms. Jonasson's hand and placed it on his erect penis. Disgusted by being forced to touch his penis, Ms. Jonasson instantaneously withdrew her hand and again verbally refused him. Vin Diesel again ignored Ms. Jonasson's pleas, and instead pulled his penis out of his underwear and began to masturbate, while leaning against Ms. Jonasson and keeping her pinned to the wall with the left side of his body. Ms. Jonasson was unable to escape and closed her eyes, scared of angering Vin Diesel by rejecting him further and trying to dissociate, wishing the assault would end."

Jonasson claims Samantha Vincent, Diesel's sister and the president of his company, contacted her hours after the alleged assault and fired her. Overall, the suit includes claims of sexual battery, gender discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, and negligent supervision. You can read the official suit here.

Diesel and his representatives have yet to comment on the accusations.

Jonathan Majors Fired From Marvel:

Jonathan Majors, who is best known for playing Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was officially found guilty of two charges in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Majors was found guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, a verdict that traditionally leads to sentencing of up to a year in jail, but it's been reported that he might not get jail time. However, the actor was fired from Marvel Studios, which has left the future of the franchise in question.

