Walt Disney World Announces MagicBand+ Debut Date

Between movies, shows, theme parks, and more, there is always something new happening in the wide world of Disney. Disneyland Paris is opening their own Avengers Campus and the new cruise ship Disney Wish was recently debuted. Today, the official social media accounts for Disney Parks revealed that MagicBand+ is coming to Walt Disney World later this month.

"MagicBand+ is coming to Walt Disney World July 27! To celebrate, Disney Legend Jodi Benson, voice of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid,' reunited with a few familiar friends and experienced Disney Fab 50 Quest. Check it out!" the account wrote on Twitter. You can check out the video below:

You can read a description of the new MacigBand+ from the Disney Parks Blog here: "At Walt Disney World, MagicBand+ can do everything a MagicBand can do and more – from entering theme parks with a tap* and connecting your Disney PhotoPass memories, to unlocking your Disney Resort hotel room and more. But our newest wearable also has great new features, including color-changing lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition – plus it pairs to your smartphone using the My Disney Experience app. Once you get your hands on one, you'll want to do it all – and there's a lot you can do when MagicBand+ launches! Before you head out on these exciting new experiences, you'll want to pick out the perfect MagicBand+ from an incredible lineup of more than 25 designs."

