Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Makes Surprise Appearance at Avengers Campus

The finale of Ms. Marvel was released on Disney+ today which means MCU fans are one step closer to seeing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) team up in The Marvels, which is expected to hit theatres next year. While there's still a bit of a wait before the movie, Larson has been showcased in the franchise in other ways. This week, the actor was seen alongside Vellani and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) at the opening of Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris. In fact, Larson surprised some of the Disneyland cast members.

"This past weekend, as the Avengers Campus Paris was getting ready for the exclusive premiere event, some of the Personnel were in for a surprise of epic proportions!" the official account for Disneyland Paris shared on YouTube. You can check out the video of Larson surprising fans below:

Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Captain Marvel in 2019, and she went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame and was recently seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Her next Marvel project, The Marvels, is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. In addition to Parris and Vellani, the movie will also feature Captain Marvel's old friend Nick Fury who is played by Samuel L. Jackson.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released on July 28th, 2023.