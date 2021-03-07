Disney World Booked To Capacity For Spring Break

✖

Spring Break is coming and Walt Disney World is already booked to capacity. A new report from Walt Disney World News Today shows that the calendar is all fun through next week and things aren’t much different at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You would expect this kind of ramp up as people across the country get restless despite most areas being nowhere close to full vaccination rates. However, it has gone to enough people so far that there might not be the potential widespread issues that would have existed just a few months ago. Earlier this week, when word got out about the California theme parks like Disneyland, Disney’s California Adventure, and Universal Studios beginning reopening next month, it was easy to see the writing on the wall then. There was always going to be a rush of people clamoring to get their Disney visit in the moment that the gates were open to the public again.

If you’re an Annual Passholder, there is some good news if you act fast. Most of the parks are still available, but that won’t last long. Regarding masking guidelines, Disney has not adjusted their stance. When Disney Springs opened up last year, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro talked about the new normal on the ground with CNBC.

“We figured out a way to really push hard on technology, really accelerate some of the ideas that we’ve had for a long time,” he said. “So you think about things like reservation systems in the parks that we can manage capacity and therefore guest experience a little bit better. It’s working exceptionally well for us.”

“Things like mobile order, Roger. So you can walk up to a restaurant, have your meal ready for you when you arrive. Things like queue reservations systems that we’re executing in different ways,” Amaro added. “Or even how you might pay for merchandise but without transacting with a credit card. And this technology, it doesn’t only help us during a time of a pandemic, but I think it actually leads to a better cast and guest experience. And so, these are things that are helping us now, but I think they’re here to stay.”

Were you trying to go to Disney World for Spring Break? Let us know down in the comments!