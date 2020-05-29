Walt Disney World Uses Stormtroopers to Encourage Social Distancing

Walt Disney World is rolling out Stormtroopers to encourage social distancing in the areas that are open. The Star Wars characters are pacing around and encoring people to wear masks and look out for each other in a video from Attractions Magazine. Disney Springs has been open for about a week now and the Orlando shopping center has been busy. With that increased foot traffic, the necessity of social distancing has come into focus again. When the park first announced the safety measures for reopening, some prospective visitors didn’t seem very keen on observing the new directive. That’s where the Stormtroopers come in, along with other park workers, keeping things light, fun, and safe is at the top of concerns for the park.

As for Walt Disney World proper, the entire site has been closed since March 15th. The current plan is for a mid-July opening, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to make things very difficult to diagnose as things continue. This week presented a moment for the company to submit their reopening plan and now fans wait. When the park does fling those gates open again, the crowd sizes could be somewhere between 20 to 30 percent of regular capacity. WESH in Daytona Beach published those estimates a few days ago, and people are just itching for any opportunity to still take their vacations. No plan got submitted yet as of their report, but there will be pulling from both the corporation and their fans to find a solution.

When the Florida theme park closed, they issued this statement:

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceed with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.”

“The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

