Congress to Hold Hearings on UFO Retrieval Report

Hours after a former intelligence official came forward claiming the United States government had a covert program actively retrieving "non-human" spacecraft, an important Congressional committee says it plans to hold hearings over the matter. Tuesday, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, revealed he's tabbed two committee members to investigate the matter further. That investigation, Comer says, will include a hearing.

"There will be oversight of that. I've heard about it, I don't know anything about it," Comer tells NewsNation. "But Representative Burchett and Representative Luna on the Oversight Committee are very interested in this issue and they're taking the lead in this issue. We plan on having a hearing."

UFO hearings to come, House Oversight chair says | NewsNation #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/jWa8zvfkPZ — 𝙐𝙁𝙊𝘽 ʷᵉ'ʳᵉ ⁿᵒᵗ ᵃˡᵒⁿᵉ (@UFOB_) June 6, 2023

The latest news first broke Monday morning when David Grusch, a former member of the US intelligence committee, came forward saying he'd filed a complaint with Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General about the covert program that's been withheld from Congress.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch told The Debrief. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

Christopher Mellon, another former member of the intelligence community, echoed the reported saying he'd heard similar stories of deeply covert operations tasked with bringing alien spacecraft in.

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," Mellon told the website. "However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

Earlier this spring, All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) boss Sean Kirkpatrick testified before a Congressional subcommittee about the outfit's ongoing investigations into UFOs.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.