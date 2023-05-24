Military Base UFO Video Goes Viral

A new UFO video has been making the rounds online for the craft's close proximity to a military base. Monday, UFO activist Jeremy Corbell released footage he obtained of a triangular-shaped unidentified craft flying above Camp Davis in Twentynine Palms, CA. Now, Corbell says the government is withholding data that could potentially identify the craft.

In an Instagram post where the video is attached, Corbell said the craft first appeared above the base around 8:20 p.m. local time on April 20, 2021. The iPhone recording being shared was then captured at 8:24 p.m. before members of the Marine Corps stationed at the base fired illumination rounds toward the craft at 8:29 p.m. The craft then "blinked out" or "disappeared" as the illumination rounds got closer to the craft.

Given the craft's proximity to a military base, it's unlikely the Department of Defense will issue a public statement. That said, it's unclear if Corbell's latest video is one of the 650 sightings the DoD is actively investigating.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go 'How much of those do I have actual data for?'" All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office head Sean Kirkpatrick said during his testimony before Congress earlier this year.

"In our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Kirkpatrick added. That said, if evidence of alien were to be found, Kirkpatrick says his office would be sure to work other governmental agencies.

"In the event sufficient scientific data were ever obtained that a UAP encountered can only be explained by extraterrestrial origin, we are committed to working with our interagency partners at NASA to appropriately inform the U.S. Government's leadership of its findings," he concluded.