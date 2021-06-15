Wendy's Has New Rick and Morty Soda

✖

This weekend, Rick & Morty returns to Adult Swim for its fifth season on the network. To celebrate, Wendy's has released a series of exclusive Rick and Morty sodas for fans of the show. Super sleuths online recently began noticing four new buttons on select Coke Freestyle machines, with two of the buttons bearing Rick's likeness while the other two include Morty. As it turns out, Wendy's stealth-dropped four new sodas: Rick, Diet Rick, Morty, and Diet Morty.

According to one Redditor, the Rick drinks taste like a mixture of Sprite and Mello Yello while the Morty drinks taste like a mixture of Sprite and Strawberry Cream Soda. The drinks have yet to be announced by Wendy's. In fact, when someone asked the fast-food chain what the buttons were, the official Wendy's Twitter account nonchalantly replied that they're "something."

"looks like new flavors or something," the fan-favorite Twitter account posted last week.

This isn't the first collaboration between Adult Swim and Wendy's. This time last year, Adult Swim released special animated clips of the two characters chatting about Wendy's latest breakfast offerings.

“Wendy’s has made a name for itself on Twitter, developing a cult following of fans engaged not only with our platforms, but various others,” Wendy's social head Jimmy Bennett said at the time. “It seemed natural to align ourselves with a show that also rises to the top for our fans. The power of pop culture allows us to join forces and deliver incredible integrated content and even sweeter delivery offers. We’ll continue to push ourselves in the entertainment space and engage our fans in unique, yet authentic, ways.”

“Adult Swim provides its partners with opportunities to innovate and reach fans in new ways,” WarnerMedia's Jenn Cohen added. “We work with advertisers looking to share their brand message in an entertaining manner to create branded content and integrations that are relevant to our audience.”

Rick and Morty returns this Sunday, June 20th at 11:00 p.m. Eastern.

Cover photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images