Channing Tatum Says He's "Done" With Magic Mike Series, Except for One Idea

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum actually says there's only one idea that could bring him back to Magic Mike. Not too long ago, fans had to say goodbye to his heartthrob in Magic Mike's Last Dance. Yes, that seems like the end for that part of this franchise. He told People Magazine, "I am done. We did it all. We chewed all the meat off the bone on that one. There's nothing left to do." While that may be true for this chapter, he did point out one idea that could lure him back. Simply put, an old-timers reunion where they still were out there trying to dance. Tatum would absolutely come back for what he calls "Grumpy Old Strippers." So, look forward to that down the road.

"That would be the only thing I would come back for, Grumpy Old Strippers," Tatum joked. "Like Grumpy Old Men: Septuagenarian Strippers."

Is There More Magic Left In The Tank?

Tatum previously spoke to IndieWire about what the future of the franchise looked like. While he didn't mention elderly dancers in that conversation, clearly it would take that kind of approach to coax him back up on that stage. Fans are always going to want more of these characters though.

"In my opinion, we had chewed up all the meat on the bone, story-wise," Tatum told the outlet. "We didn't plan on making a second one. Then all of our ancillary characters were so good and fun that we felt like, 'Let's do another movie and give those characters more real estate that we didn't have before.' Once we did that, we felt like there was no other story. Let's just like get out of jail."

What Is Magic Mike's Last Dance About?

Just in time for Valentine's Day comes the third installment of the blockbuster "Magic Mike" film franchise, the musical comedy "Magic Mike's Last Dance." The creative team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again: Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. And starring alongside Tatum is Salma Hayek Pinault ("House of Gucci," "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard").

"Magic" Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can't refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

