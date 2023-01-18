Channing Tatum Reveals the Surprising Way He First Met Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock combined their comedic talents in 2022 for The Lost City, the action-comedy that paired the Magic Mike and the Miss Congeniality stars in a big way. Considering the longevity of both of their careers it's kind of surprising it took them this long, but the thing that brought them together is a story that you might not believe. Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, wherein the 21 Jump Street and Dog star is connected to a lie detector machine, Tatum was asked if it was true that he and Sandra Bullock met in the principal's office of their children's school. The answer, though more complicated, is yes.

"Yes," Tatum said to the inquiry. "Well, we didn't meet there, but we definitely had probably one of our more connective conversations there. Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls and yeah, it was, it was fun. It was a very fun year that year." When asked if his daughter and Sandra Bullock's daughter still had beef, Tatum replied: "They love each other now, literally can't like get enough of each other, they just want to hang out all the time." Tatum's answer was clarified by the person administering the lie detector test who added, "Telling the truth."

The Lost City may have been the first time Tatum and Bullock shared the screen together but they actually had a second movie that both appeared in that was released in 2022, the Brad Pitt-starring Bullet Train. Though the pair do not share the screen, Bullock is featured throughout as a voice on the phone, appearing at the end of the film, with Tatum having a brief appearance as a confused passenger.

Notably as well, Brad Pitt also appeared in The Lost City, making the appearance of all three in both movies even more funny in the end. "Just this idea of cross-pollinating each other's projects was really good fun," Pitt told EW. To put a cherry on top, Tatum is shown reading what's clearly a romance novel in Bullet Train, having just played a romance novel cover model in The Lost City.

The Lost City went on to gross over $180 million at the global box office, with Bullet Train pulling in to over $238 million globally, making them both pretty modest hits for the year, both of which happen to share the same cast in a big way.