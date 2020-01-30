Sebastian Stan Shares Scathing Criticism of Marvel's Treatment of Captain America and Winter Soldier

The latest epic featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes brought about the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Avengers: Endgame revealed that Captain America had essentially retired from the superhero gig. Instead he opted to live a life in relative obscurity, finally settling down with Peggy Carter after promising a dance nearly a century ago. But some fans of the friendship between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes were not as happy with this development, angry that the two never had a proper adventure beyond what we saw in Captain America: Civil War and the battle in Wakanda from Avengers: Infinity War. And it sounds like Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan is aware of those criticisms.

On the actor's Instagram Stories, Stan posted a screen cap of a fan's post that accused Marvel's storytellers of lying to fans with Cap's sendoff in Avengers: Endgame, accompanied by the "flushed" emoji.

Check out Stan's post in the image below:

This might seem innocuous enough; Stan has never been outwardly critical of Marvel Studios before, especially so given the fact that he's still working with the production company and will help headline their first Disney+ series when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres later this year.

But still, Stan is attuned to his fanbase and aware of the fervent shipping and fanfic involving Bucky, so he could simply be throwing a bone to those who aren't happy with how his character's relationship with Captain Americawrapped up.

And yet, this hasn't stopped fellow Hollywood star John Boyega from claiming a new ally. The actor from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has made many headlines over recent months due to his criticism of the Lucasfilm franchise. Now that his obligation to the franchise is fulfilled, he's speaking out without major fear of repercussion, revealing particular storylines and choices that he disagrees with.

So when Boyega seemingly saw Stan's message, the actor posted an appropriate GIF to pledge his support to the Marvel star.

Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome. pic.twitter.com/iuhHD2bbnR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 30, 2020

Stan is likely going to be positioned to be a major player in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But it's not a terribly unpopular opinion to be disappointed in how his friendship with Captain America ultimately turned out.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is rumored to premiere on Disney+ sometime later this year.

