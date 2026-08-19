Hidden Daredevil Easter Egg in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Revealed, Plus a Touching Aunt May Tribute

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is loaded with connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the film’s release, fans have been reporting every detail they can locate during their repeated viewings, but the latest finds to be revealed are some deep-cut and deeply personal references that were created with no guarantee audiences would ever see them. That seems particularly fitting for a movie about Spider-Man starting over after the events of No Way Home. In Brand New Day, we see that Peter is still working through the events that happened in previous films, even years later. Peter still carries the weight of the death of his aunt and the ramifications being Spider-Man has on those closest to him. Not only does Peter carry that weight, he also carries small reminders of it, proving some Easter eggs are so small that audiences might have to pickpocket Peter Parker to see them.

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Graphics Assistant Will Dixon has been revealing some of the Easter eggs he worked on while filling the sets of Brand New Day with props and art for the film’s lived-in New York vibe, but also filling in the details that are on Peter’s person. “You never know if a wallet will get a close up, so you have to create dressing related to the character,” Dixon explained. Fans were ecstatic to see that the contents of Peter Parker’s wallet included his lawyer’s business card, one Matt Murdock of Nelson, Murdock & Page, Attorneys at Law. Dixon also created a F.E.A.S.T. business card, adding he’d like to think Peter held onto it as a reminder of Aunt May. A third card hiding in the wallet reaches back into Spider-Man history, a frequent customer card for Peter and company’s hangout from the ’60s comics, the Coffee Bean. Dixon made it clear Parker has probably forgotten about the card buried in his back pocket, as “He’s a Delmar’s loyalist.”

I also designed a card for The Coffee Bean, a regular hangout spot for the gang back during the 60s & 70s Spider-Man comics.



I like to imagine Peter was handed this by someone trying to promote The Coffee Bean and he quickly forgot about it. He’s a Delmar’s loyalist pic.twitter.com/vUtNlCdByc — Will (@WilliamD1123) August 18, 2026

Peter Parker’s Wallet Is Full of Marvel Connections

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Matt Murdock’s corner of the MCU has already left a footprint on Brand New Day. Dixon previously shared Wilson Fisk campaign posters and Vigilante Task Force propaganda originally created for Daredevil: Born Again that were put to use to fill out the streets of Peter Parker’s New York City. The lawyer’s business card makes the connection more personal. The blind lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen represented Peter after J. Jonah Jameson and Mysterio exposed his identity at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Murdock got the charges dropped before demonstrating why he’s a “really good lawyer” by catching a brick thrown through the Parker family’s window. We may not have seen Matt hand off a business card, but like Dixon, it’s not hard to imagine that he would give his client his contact info at some point. With Fisk’s face plastered across New York and Daredevil’s business card in Peter’s pocket, the two heroes continue to inhabit the same “small potatoes” corner of the MCU even when they aren’t sharing the screen.

The F.E.A.S.T. card may be the smallest item in Peter’s wallet, but it’s probably the one carrying the most emotional weight. Aunt May’s work with the charitable organization started after she returned from the Blip to find people living in her home, helping people who had been displaced just like she and Peter had been. By No Way Home, F.E.A.S.T. had become a major part of May’s life, cajoling her superhero nephew to help raise money for the institution by making appearances as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It was also the place Spidey villain Norman Osborn went looking for the web-slinger after being stranded in the MCU. May’s death ultimately became the final push Peter needed to understand the responsibility that comes with his powers, but Brand New Day makes it clear that loss will never leave him. Dixon deciding that Peter keeps a F.E.A.S.T. card tucked in his wallet fits. Doctor Strange may have erased Peter Parker from everyone’s memories, but Peter remembers all of them and he keeps a small memory of May especially close.

The Brand New Day graphics assistant played one more card to slip a deep-cut Spider-Man reference into Peter’s wallet with a frequent customer card for The Coffee Bean. No, not the mega-chain, this Coffee Bean is the longtime hangout for Peter and his friends during the character’s college era at Empire State. An appropriate inclusion as Peter hangs out on campus to meet up with the Hulk’s alter-ego Professor Bruce Banner. It’s also not the first time Dixon has reached into Spider-Man’s comic history for background details to pepper throughout the film. He previously revealed Gerry’s Famous Chili, a tribute to longtime Spider-Man writer Gerry Conway that was created for the movie despite its label never actually getting in front of a camera. With the amount of details Dixon buried in just Peter Parker’s wallet, we can’t imagine fans are done spotting more hidden eggs, though we can’t tell where else on the Spider-suit Peter could keep them.