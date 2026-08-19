New Kit Connor Photo Has Fans Changing Their Minds About Cyclops Casting, “Those Big Arms”

For years, Marvel fans have been waiting to see the X-Men fully introduced in the MCU, but Disney has really tested their patience. Finally, just under 20 years after the MCU kicked off with Iron Man, the X-Men have been officially announced (and some have already made their first appearance). Within the same week, Samara Weaving was announced as the MCU’s Emma Frost, and Sadie Sink’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day character was confirmed to be Jean Grey. However, it wasn’t until D23 that a robust X-Men lineup was confirmed. As announced at that event, joining Weaving and Sink are: Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Kit Connor as Cyclops.

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The latter had been heavily rumored prior to D23, and both before and after the event, responses to this casting choice were mixed, to say the least. While plenty of MCU fans were excited to see Connor step into the role, others found it difficult to picture Connor, who is currently best known for Heartstopper, as Cyclops. However, a recent photo of Kit Connor is now circulating online, and many of the reactions to it have indicated that this perception might be changing for the better.

Audiences Were Caught Off Guard by This Kit Connor Picture

Although Connor is primarily associated with the coming-of-age rom-com Heartstopper for now, a brand-new photo of Connor showing off some work in the gym is making it clear that, by the time he , audiences are likely going to have no trouble seeing Connor as a powerful superhero. In fact, the comments under the image showing off Connor’s physique are both reflective of that fact and absolutely hilarious. One comment reads, “Bro what does Marvel use as their juice because sign me tf up,” and another says, “Bro looks like he shoots lasers out of his nipples.” Another comment acknowledges this specific transformation, saying, “From Heartstopper to head of the X-Men…that’s one serious mutant glow-up.” A slightly more enthusiastic comment reads, “Need him to choke me with those big arms.”

Kit Connor in newly shared photo.



He will play Cyclops in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/U8ClsP9o3w — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 18, 2026

Of course, there are still some in the comments who are unhappy with this casting choice and are pointing out various aspects of Connor’s appearance, acting experience, or personality that they think don’t fit with Cyclops. It almost goes without saying, though, that there is never going to be a casting decision that is met with 100% agreement from a fanbase, much less the Marvel/MCU fanbase.

Even so, the reactions to this image mark a clear shift in general, and it’s one that suggests a step in the right direction. It’s not exactly a secret that the MCU has quite a bit riding on the debut of the X-Men in the franchise, and, again, while these movies are never going to be able to make everyone happy, it would certainly be a good thing if most of the fans were excited about the stars who are confirmed to be stepping into these roles.